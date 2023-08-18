Done Deal: Liverpool unveils their third acquisition of the summer transfer window (Photos)

Liverpool FC have strengthened their squad with the addition of Japanese talent, Wataru Endo, in a deal worth approximately €19 million (£16.25m) from VfB Stuttgart.

The Merseyside based club secured the services of the versatile player, who can thrive in both center-back and right-back roles, but is earmarked for a defensive midfield role at Anfield.

Endo’s remarkable performances as a defensive midfielder have drawn the admiration of not only Jurgen Klopp but also VfB Stuttgart’s sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke.

These impressive showings have paved the way for Endo’s unexpected move to the English club during the current transfer window.

Beyond his on-field abilities, Endo’s solid track record of availability and his leadership role as the captain of the Japanese national team have undoubtedly contributed to his allure.

Jurgen Klopp expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, “I’m really happy. Wataru is a really good player. Experienced player, captain of Stuttgart, captain of Japan, speaks good English, nice fella, family man, machine on the pitch, good footballer on top of that, sensational attitude.”

Endo’s presence addresses a midfield age gap for Liverpool, providing a mature option between veteran Thiago Alcantara and the emerging talent Alexis Mac Allister. The 30-year-old midfielder has opted for the No. 3 jersey at Liverpool, previously worn by Fabinho.

