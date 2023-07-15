DONE DEAL: Jurrien Timber Joins Arsenal

The transfer of Jurrien Timber, a defender who had played for Ajax, from the Netherlands to Arsenal follows the club’s long tradition of acquiring players of exceptional ability from Dutch clubs.

Timber’s ability to play a variety of positions and his experience at a high level of football attracted the attention of the Arsenal club, and Mikel Arteta included him on his “dream team.”

In spite of his tender years, he brings a wealth of expertise to the team, which he will use to bolster Arsenal’s defense alongside the likes of William Saliba, Ben White, and other outstanding players.

The fee for his joining is approximately £34 million, although it could rise to £38 million in the near future.

Mikel Arteta is very complimentary of the youngster, and it appears that he will be a part of a great Arsenal team that makes history in the near future.

“Despite his young age, Jurrien has already accomplished a great deal in his career. In addition to the titles that he has won with Ajax, he has had multiple opportunities to experience what it is like to compete at important international tournaments. We are really excited to have Jurrien join the team and look forward to working with him. Mikel Arteta.

