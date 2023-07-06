Done Deal: Granit Xhaka leaves Arsenal as £21.5m departure to Bayer Leverkusen confirmed

Granit Xhaka’s transfer saga has finally come to an end as he completes his move from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen.

The £21.5 million switch had been in the works since before the end of last season and it marks the end of Xhaka’s tenure at the Emirates Stadium.

The departure of the Swiss midfielder was not unexpected, as discussions surrounding his move had been circulating for some time.

Xhaka bid an emotional farewell to the Arsenal faithful by scoring twice on the final day of the season, a poignant moment that now serves as his parting gift to the club.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, has been actively revamping the midfield during the summer transfer window, with the high-profile signing of Declan Rice for a staggering £105 million. This significant overhaul left little room for Xhaka’s future at the club.

Xhaka’s Arsenal career has been a mixed bag, characterized by both highs and lows. His £10 million move from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 initially brought hope, but he struggled to establish a consistently positive reputation.

The turning point came when he was appointed Gunners captain in 2019, only to face a contentious moment with the fans when he was substituted during a match against Crystal Palace, which resulted in a cheer from the Emirates crowd.

Unai Emery, the manager at the time, decided to strip Xhaka of the captain’s armband, casting further doubt on his future at the club. However, under the guidance of Arteta, Xhaka experienced a resurgence and became a key part of the midfield during Arsenal’s pursuit of the Premier League title last season.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Xhaka showed his scoring prowess by netting a career-high nine goals. Throughout his tenure at Arsenal, he made 300 appearances for the club, leaving an indelible mark on the team’s history.

