Done Deal: Fred Friday Joins Beitar Jerusalem Football Club

Israeli Premier League outfit, Beitar Jerusalem Football Club has completed the signing of Nigerian international, Friday Fred, till the end of the season with an option of extension. The Nigerian striker joined from Norwegian Eliteserien side, Strømsgodset.

Born on 20 May 1995, 27-year-old Friday played youth football for Unicem Rovers, Gabros FC and BUJOC Sports Academy in the lower leagues of Nigeria.

The talented striker left Nigeria for Norway in 2013, and at the age of 17 he spent three weeks on trial at Lillestrøm before he was signed on a permanent basis.

Then-coach Magnus Haglund handed him just three appearances all season as the club flirted with relegation.

In July 2016, Friday moved from Lillestrøm to Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, on a four-year contract. He moved on loan to Sparta Rotterdam in January 2018 and was released by AZ in January 2020.

On 29 January 2021, after being a free agent for a year, Friday returned to Norwegian football, signing a two-year contract with Strømsgodset where he was assigned the number 9 jersey.

The Nigerian international will be looked unto to shoulder goal scoring responsibility for the Israeli team

