The transfer market is continued to stir reactions online. Real Madrid sealed the signing of Arda Guler from Fernabechhe, while Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the signing of Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar.

Photo: Marco Asensio || Twitter

On the other hand, English Premier League teams are still working on the arrival of players, but this article will focus on two done deals as two teams in England complete the departure of two key players. Take a look!

1. Granite Xhaka Joined Bayern Leverkusen.

Photo: Granit Xhaka At Bayern Leverkusen || Twitter

The Switzerland international joined Bayern Leverkusen from Arsenal. After several seasons at Arsenal, Xhaka will start a new chapter in the German Bundesliga as his contract with Bayern Leverkusen would last until 2028.

Photo: Granit Xhaka At Bayern Leverkusen || Twitter

2. Cesar Azpilicueta Joined Atletico Madrid.

Photo: Cesar Azpilicueta || Twitter

After joining the club in 2012, the 33-year-old emotionally left Chelsea. The former Chelsea captain spent more than 10 years at Chelsea, where he won every trophy he participated in. The Spanish right-back moved to Atletico Madrid, where he signed a one-year contract.

Photo: Cesar Azpilicueta Emotional Farewell || Twitter

