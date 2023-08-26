Done Deal: Chelsea unveil their backup goalkeeper for the 23/24 campaign

Chelsea have secured the services of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from the MLS outfit New England Revolution in a deal worth £14 million

The 23-year-old also committed to the West Londoners on a seven-year contract, with an additional option to prolong his stay at Stamford Bridge.

This move signifies Chelsea’s second goalkeeping signing during the current summer transfer window, the first being the acquisition of Robert Sanchez from Brighton for a £25 million sum.

The young goalkeeper’s remarkable performances for New England Revolution have caught attention, especially his record of seven clean sheets in 22 Major League Soccer matches this season.

Petrovic said after the completion of his move; “It’s a big step for me and it’s always been a dream of mine to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Today I have achieved that goal and I’m so happy. Playing in the Premier League is something I’m really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea. I can’t wait to meet everyone and play at Stamford Bridge.”

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart expressed their enthusiasm, welcoming Petrovic to the club and referencing to his exceptional performance in MLS.

