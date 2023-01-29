Done Deal: Chelsea officially unveils their seventh signing of the January transfer window (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have officially unveiled their seventh signing of the January transfer window, Malo Gusto from Lyon after he completed his medicals, the club confirmed a few minutes ago.

The West Londoners paid a base fee of €35m, plus add-ons, to land the services of the highly rated defender, the youthful sensation will return to Lyon on loan and join the Blues next season.

The London based outfit will pay the fee in instalments over the course of Frenchman’s deal at Stamford Bridge. The 19-year-old becomes the second French talent to make a move across the Channel this January, after Benoît Badiashile joined from Ligue 1 heavyweights, Monaco.

Gusto, who broke into the team last year and replaced Léo Dubois in the starting lineup, departs French football after making 54 appearances for the senior squad of his boyhood club.

He started a lot of games under Peter Bosz and then Laurent Blanc in 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season, recording four assists during that period. He remained a regular into this current campaign.

