Done Deal: Chelsea Complete £39m Swoop For Fofana Replacement

Chelsea Football Club has officially completed the acquisition of Axel Disasi from AS Monaco, marking a significant addition to their defensive lineup. The French defender, who secured a six-year contract earlier this week, comes with a price tag of £38.6 million. Disasi’s journey to Chelsea has been noteworthy, having originally joined Monaco for just over £10 million three years ago. During his tenure with the French club, he contributed to two impressive third-place finishes in the competitive Ligue 1.

The signing of Disasi comes as a strategic move by Chelsea, particularly after the unfortunate long-term knee injury that sidelined Wesley Fofana. Disasi will bolster Chelsea’s defense alongside Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, and the seasoned Thiago Silva. This addition to the squad is expected to shape the team’s defensive prowess under the management of Mauricio Pochettino.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley expressed their enthusiasm about Disasi’s arrival, highlighting his consistent quality in the French football scene and his international recognition. The directors praised Disasi’s readiness to step into the next phase of his career with Chelsea and extended a warm welcome to him. As the new defender prepares to integrate with his teammates and Pochettino’s coaching setup, Chelsea fans await the impact he will undoubtedly bring to their backline.

Source: Standard

