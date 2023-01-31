DONE DEAL: Arsenal Sign New Player

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jorginho signs as new Arsenal midfielder on £10m plus £2m add ons deal from Chelsea.

Arsenal has announcement the signing of of the star player on the official Twitter page.

Jorginho has completed his move to the Emirates Stadium after Arsenal and Chelsea agreed the January transfer with the Italian only having six months remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge

Both clubs have agreed on the deal as he was supposed to be a free agent by the summer of 2023.

He will be on a year contract till 2024 with the option of another year.

The Euro 2020 and Champions League winner will hope to steer Mikel Arteta’s side towards the Premier League trophy, stepping into an engine room stretched by injuries.

The Italian is into the final six months of his Chelsea contract and the Blues are trying to land a British record transfer for Benfica central midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

