Dominik Szoboszlai To Liverpool vs. Mount To Man Utd: Player Comparison Based On Current Form

Mount and Szoboszlai have completed their deals with Manchester United and Liverpool, respectively, with Mount earning €292,000 per week and Szoboszlai earning €145,000 per week. However, their transfer fees may be identical, causing Manchester United to cost €38.2 million more over their five-year contracts.

Mount, a versatile 5ft 9in midfielder, has played in the Chelsea first-team for four seasons, averaging 13,500 minutes across international, European, and Premier League competitions. He has averaged 13.5 goal involvements per season, with a spike in 2021/22, but has struggled in the last two campaigns, with only three goals and three assists. His versatility and versatility make it difficult to determine his baseline. However, Mount’s last season with Chelsea was nothing to write home about.

By way of comparison, Szoboszlai, a 22-year-old with just two seasons in Europe’s top five leagues, has averaged 2,890 minutes per season since joining RB Leipzig. His sample size is smaller, but his averaged 16.5 goal involvements across the Bundesliga and Europe make him a promising addition to RB Leipzig.

The 6’1″ attacker will need to get used to the Premier League’s demands, but his potential seems bigger than Mount’s. If he fulfills his potential, he might end up being a great deal for Liverpool.

Resourceful (

)