Dimitar Berbatov sends message to Harry Kane over a possible move to Manchester United

Former Manchester United player Dimitar Berbatov has told Harry Kane that a move to Manchester United would ruin his legacy at Tottenham Hotspur.

The England forward Harry Kane is considering a move out of the London club Spurs this summer as he’s yet to agree a deal with the north London club. His current contract would expire in the summer of 2024, but it’s looking unlikely that the English man would sign a contract extension with Spurs.

Although the forward was close to leaving Tottenham Hotspur in 2021 to Manchester City, but it was blocked by Tottenham Hotspur chief executive Daniel Levy.

Kane has become the highest goalscorer for Tottenham Hotspur as he reached an iconic number of 260 goals for Spurs in all competitions last week, and he now has 200 Premier League goals just behind all-time record the highest goalscorer Alan Shearer.

Manchester United are in a tightly contested race to sign the England man, but Berbatov thinks that Harry Kane would ruin his legacy at Spurs if he does so.

Berbatov speaking further revealed his reason, stating that Harry Kane’s legacy is too huge and should be protected by the English man. I think if he had gone to United three or four years ago it would have been better, but for now, he should remain at Spurs.

