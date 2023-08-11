Different Ways Man Utd Could Line Up To Defeat Wolves In Their Premier League Clash On Monday

The highly anticipated 2023-24 Premier League campaign is set to kick off, and Manchester United are gearing up for their opening match against Wolves on Monday. With an array of talented players at their disposal, Erik Ten Hag can can come up with different lineups that can outmaneuver their opponents. Let’s take a look at three potential formations and how the players complement each other to ensure victory.

1. Formation 4-3-3.

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Casemiro, Donny van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes

Forwards: Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

In this formation, Manchester United banks on a solid backline with Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka providing width in attack. Lisandro Martinez’s versatility enables him to step into midfield when needed. Casemiro anchors the midfield, allowing Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek to venture forward. Their creativity and passing accuracy can unlock Wolves’ defense. The attacking trio of Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho presents a blend of speed, skill, and clinical finishing, challenging Wolves’ defensive organization.

2. Formation 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and Diogo Dalot

Midfielders: Casemiro, Scott McTominay; Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford

Forward: Alejandro Garnacho.

With a double pivot of Casemiro and Scott McTominay, Manchester United maintains defensive stability while allowing the attacking midfielders more creative freedom. Christian Eriksen’s vision and passing accuracy combine seamlessly with Bruno Fernandes’ playmaking abilities, creating a dynamic midfield. Marcus Rashford operates as a left-sided attacking midfielder, providing width and exploiting spaces, while Alejandro Garnacho takes up the center-forward role, utilizing his pace and finishing prowess.

3. Formation 4-4-2 Diamond.

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Antony and Mason Mount

Forwards: Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United adopts a more compact formation in this setup. The diamond midfield allows Bruno Fernandes to orchestrate play from a deeper position, while Casemiro shields the defense. Antony and Mason Mount operate as box-to-box midfielders, contributing defensively and offensively. Garnacho and Marcus Rashford pair up front, using their speed and movement to stretch Wolves’ defense and exploit any gaps.

In all three formations, the defensive solidity provided by the backline and midfield pivot is balanced by the creative and attacking prowess of the players higher up the pitch. The combinations of skill, speed, and tactical understanding among the players give Manchester United multiple ways to dismantle Wolves’ defense.

