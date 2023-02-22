Different ways Chelsea could lineup under the management of Hansi Flick if appointed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have been struggling in the Premier League this season, despite investing over £300 million in transfer fees. With manager Graham Potter under pressure for the team’s poor performance, the Blues may soon be looking for a new manager. If appointed, Hansi Flick could bring a new approach to Chelsea’s lineup.

Flick is known for his modern, attacking style of football. He is a firm believer in high pressing and counter-attacking, as seen with his Bayern Munich side. He is also a fan of the 4-2-3-1 formation, which he used to great success with Bayern.

If Flick were to take over the reins at Chelsea, he could opt for a 4-2-3-1 lineup with a strong defence and a three-pronged attack. This formation would allow Chelsea to be defensively solid while also offering quick counter-attacks and plenty of chances on goal.

At the back, Flick could deploy a back four of Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva, and Ben Chilwell. This would be a strong defensive unit, with both Badiashile and Silva offering experienced leadership.

In midfield, N’Golo Kante and Enzo Fernandez could provide defensive cover for the back four, while Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz could offer more attacking intent. Havertz is particularly adept at taking on defenders and creating chances in the final third.

In attack, Flick could opt for a trio of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Mason Mount, and Raheem Sterling. Mudryk and Sterling would provide width and pace on the flanks, while Mount could provide creative play in the number 10 role.

This lineup could provide Chelsea with the perfect balance of defensive solidity and attacking intent. With the right coaching and tactics, Flick could help the Blues return to their best form and become a force in the Premier League once more.

