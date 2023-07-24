Difference Between a Mezzala and an Advanced Playmaker in Football

In football, the terms “Mezzala” and “Advanced Playmaker” refer to specific player roles and positions on the field, each with distinct characteristics and responsibilities. Let’s explore the differences between them.

A Mezzala is a player who operates in the central midfield area. The term “Mezzala” is derived from Italian and translates to “half-winger,” indicating their positional and functional attributes. Some key features of a Mezzala include:

1. Movement: Mezzalas are known for their dynamic movement across the midfield. They often drift wide towards the flanks and make runs into the opposition’s penalty area. This lateral movement helps create overloads in different areas of the pitch.

2. Attacking contribution: Mezzalas are heavily involved in the attacking phase of play. They contribute both with goal-scoring opportunities and assists. Their forward runs and ability to exploit spaces make them a potent offensive threat.

3. Defensive duties: While Mezzalas are primarily attacking-minded players, they are also expected to participate in defensive actions. They should help the team press high and win the ball back quickly as modern football demands.

Examples of mezzalas are Andrea Iniesta, Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria, and Luka Modric.

An Advanced Playmaker, often abbreted as “AP,” is a player who operates in a more central, creative role in midfield. This player is tasked with orchestrating the team’s attacks and creating goal-scoring opportunities for their teammates. Some characteristics of an Advanced Playmaker include:

1. Vision and passing ability: The Advanced Playmaker is known for their exceptional vision, ability to read the game, and deliver precise passes over various distances. They are often the main playmakers in the team.

2. Positioning: Advanced Playmakers usually play in a central or slightly withdrawn role, situated behind the strikers. They operate in the “hole” or the space between the opposition’s midfield and defensive lines.

3. Limited defensive duties: Unlike Mezzalas, Advanced Playmakers tend to focus more on the offensive aspects of the game and may have fewer defensive responsibilities. Their positioning and energy conservation are crucial for maintaining their creative influence throughout the match.

Some of the best advanced playmakers in the world currently are Kevin De Bruyne, Antoine Greizmann, Bruno Fernandes, and Martin Odegaard.

In summary, the main difference between a Mezzala and an Advanced Playmaker lies in their style of play and positioning on the field. The Mezzala is more focused on dynamic movement, contributing both in attack and defense, while the Advanced Playmaker is primarily focused on creative playmaking and is usually positioned centrally behind the strikers. Both roles are essential in modern football tactics and can greatly impact a team’s style of play.

