Dias, Gvardiol, Hakimi, Saliba: Top 10 Best Defenders in Europe Last Season

Some of the best defenders in Europe showcased their talents for their respective clubs last season. Some of them helped their teams win important trophies while some helped theirs win the treble.

Last season, Ruben Dias was the best defender in Europe. The Portuguese star was a rock at the back for the Cityzens on their journey to winning the Champions League, the English Premier League, and the FA Cup.

The second-best defender in Europe last season was Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig. The Croatian centre-back is one of the most sought-after defenders in the world currently having enjoyed a sustained rise to the top in the last couple of seasons.

Last season, he helped RB Leipzig win the German Cup with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final. He was solid at the back for the German Bundesliga club throughout the season.

The third-best defender in Europe last season was Alphonso Davies. The Canadian full-back is one of the best in the world in his role and he has continued to catch the eye with his impressive performance week in and week out. Last season, he helped Bayern Munich win the German Bundesliga title. He scored three goals and provided eight assists in all competitions last season.

Nathan Ake was the fourth-best defender in Europe last season. It has been quite a rise for the Dutchman who was sold to Bournemouth by Chelsea a few years ago but has now become one of the best defenders in the English Premier League under Pep Guardiola.

Nathan Ake played as a center-back and a full-back for the Cityzens last season as he helped them win a historical treble.

Below is the full list of the top ten best defenders in Europe last season:

DynamicSports (

)