Details About The Nigerian Footballer Who Slumped To Death In Spain

A Nigerian footballer who goes by the name Ado Hadi was reported dead during a live match in Spain.

Ado Hadi Bala collapsed during a game against an away team, SP Cabanillas on Sunday 5th February, 2023.

Ado Hadi used to play for CD Madridejos in the Spanish Terceira division. But during a game being hosted by his team, Madridejos, Ado Hadi slumped and was immediately attended to by the team’s medical experts but it was to no avail.

The death of Ado touched the hearts of many. It was reported that the Castilla-La Mancha Football Federation and Castilian-La Manchi football, with its president, Pablo Burillo, we’re totally dismayed at the incident.

The 21 year old Nigerian, last played in his country with Jigawa Golden Stars. He was one of the four Nigerian players playing for CD Madridejos. His state of origin, along with his parents and family members is yet to be disclosed to the public.

