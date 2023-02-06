SPORT

Details About The Nigerian Footballer Who Slumped To Death In Spain

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 331 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Nigerian footballer who goes by the name Ado Hadi was reported dead during a live match in Spain.

Ado Hadi Bala collapsed during a game against an away team, SP Cabanillas on Sunday 5th February, 2023.

Ado Hadi used to play for CD Madridejos in the Spanish Terceira division. But during a game being hosted by his team, Madridejos, Ado Hadi slumped and was immediately attended to by the team’s medical experts but it was to no avail.

The death of Ado touched the hearts of many. It was reported that the Castilla-La Mancha Football Federation and Castilian-La Manchi football, with its president, Pablo Burillo, we’re totally dismayed at the incident.

The 21 year old Nigerian, last played in his country with Jigawa Golden Stars. He was one of the four Nigerian players playing for CD Madridejos. His state of origin, along with his parents and family members is yet to be disclosed to the public.

SportzMedia (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Liverpool coach considered as possible replacement for Graham Potter if he is sacked by Chelsea

5 mins ago

10 richest Super Eagles players by their net worth

14 mins ago

Top PL Clubs That Could End Up Signing Pep Guardiola If City Are Dropped Out Of The Division

24 mins ago

Victor Osimhen-Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Duo is The Most Lethal in Europe This Season

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button