Chelsea football club’s poor run of form continues on Wednesday night, as they suffered an embarrassing 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund football club of Germany at Signal Iduna Park.

Graham Potter led team have not been getting it right since the beginning of the season and they have failed to win a game from their last four matches.

Chelsea football club signed eight players in the January transfer window, but despite that they have not been getting it right in all competitions, as they have only scored two goals in their last five matches.

Chelsea football club and Borussia Dortmund football club head coaches started their best players in the game, but the German Bundesliga giants secured the maximum three points against their opponent.

A second half goal from Karim Adeyemi through an assist from Raphael Guirreiro was enough to give Borussia Dortmund football club a well deserved victory over Chelsea football club.

In 2023, Chelsea football club have scored just four goals in nine matches in all competitions, failing to score in five of those games. Indeed, they have drawn a blank in more matches this calendar year so far than any other English Premier League club.

Chelsea football club played a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest football club on the first of January, they lost back-to-back games against Manchester City football club in the English Premier League and Emirates FA Cup, they also lost 2-1 against Fulham football club. The Blues defeated Crystal Palace football club 1-0 before playing three draws against Liverpool football club, Fulham football club and West Ham United football club, and they lost against Borussia Dortmund football club in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Blues will now be looking forward to returning to the winning way when they play Southampton football club this weekend.

