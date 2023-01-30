DER vs WHU: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Derby County will host Premier League West Ham United at Pride Park Stadium on Monday night in an FA Cup fourth-round match. This is shaping up to be an intriguing match between two teams in contrasting league positions. The visitors are having a very poor season by their own standards and are fighting for relegation in the Premier League, having only recorded 18 points in 20 games this season.

The Hammers are in 16th place, one point above the relegation zone. West Ham had a six-match winless streak following the World Cup break, but they snapped it in the last round, defeating Brentford 1-0.

Derby has rediscovered their best form this season and is hitting their stride at the perfect time. They are currently on a five-match winning streak and sit fourth in League One with 50 points from 27 games, eight points behind the automatic promotion places.

Derby has now gone 19 games without losing in regulation time and has already faced Premier League opposition this season, drawing 0-0 with Liverpool before losing on penalties in the EFL Cup. Pride Park will be rocking for this match, and Derby will want to put on a good show in front of their fans.

KICKOFF TIME: Derby County versus West Ham United match will go down today at 8:45PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)