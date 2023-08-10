Denmark, The only team to win Euro without qualifying for it in the first place

Since its inception in 1960, the European Championship has witnessed over 9 different victors boasting renowned heavyweights such as Germany Spain France and Italy according to 90min. Among the list of champions, Denmark stands out despite not being a traditional powerhouse on the global stage.

Denmark’s entry into Euro 92 defies convention making their subsequent victory in the tournament all the more remarkable. Rather than securing their place in the traditional manner, they attained qualification by finishing second in their group behind Yugosla. Despite winning six matches, drawing one, and losing one, Denmark had to settle for the runner-up spot. However, Yugosla’s suspension from competitive football by FIFA and UEFA amid the Yugoslav Wars presented Denmark with an unexpected opportunity to participate in the final stage of the European Championship.

The Danes, being the next most qualified team from their group secured their spot in the tournament. The majority of the Danish squad who won Euro 92 were playing in Denmark during that time. Four players were involved in German clubs, one in England, one in France, and one in Turkey. Peter Schmeichel stood out as the impressive goalkeeper representing Manchester United while Brian Laudrup a member of Bayern Munich, John Jensen, and Lars Olsen, the team captain were the driving forces on the field.

In a remarkable turn of events, Denmark emerged triumphant with a stunning 2-0 victory over Germany in the Euro 92 final seizing their first ever European title. Given their past successes and formidable players, the Germans were heavily favored. However, Denmark defied all odds to secure a historic win forever etching their name in European football history.

