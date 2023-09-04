Deivid Washington takes part in his first training session as a Chelsea player

Chelsea football club last signing Deivid Washington took part in his first training session since arriving from Santos this summer, the youngster was surprisingly not loaned out of the club which indicates that the club will give him game time this season.

The 18 years old striker was part of the Chelsea players today who took part in an individual training session as they seek to improve their fitness and fight for a place in Chelsea first team after the international football break.

The likes of Armando Broja, Romeo La and Benoit Badiashile where the other three players who trained at Cobham center today as they battle their way back to full fitness.

Deivid Washington in today’s world training sessions Twitter photos.

The youngster will be used more for cup competition but with Chelsea first choice strikers struggling in front of goal, he could push for a role in the first team.

Chelsea loaned out the likes of Mason Burstow, Angelo Gabriel am Diego Moreira but Deivid Washington remained at Stamford bridge, he was named in the squad for Chelsea game against Nottingham forest at the weekend.

Benoit Badiashile, Armando Broja and Romeo La all trained at Cobham center today Twitter photos.

