Defending Champions, United States of America crashes out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

FIFA Women’s World Cup defending Champions, United States of America Women’s national team have crashed out of the 2023 World Cup, following their penalty shootout defeat against Sweden Women’s national team on Sunday afternoon.

The United States of America Women’s national team have not been exceptional since the beginning of the tournament, and their poor display has made them to crash out of the competition.

USA Women’s national team secured a remarkable 3-0 victory over Vietnam Women’s national team in their first game, and they played out a 1-1 draw against Netherlands Women’s national team in their second game, before playing out a goalless draw against Portugal Women’s national team in their last group stage game.

Both teams efforts to score in the two halves of the game were not successful, as the match eventually ended in a goalless draw.

Sweden Women’s national team secured a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over United States of America Women’s national team to book their spot in the quarter final of the competition.

The defeat against Sweden Women’s national team means United States of America Women’s national team have crashed out of the competition.

Netherlands Women’s national team and Sweden Women’s national team are now the first two teams to qualify for the quarter final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

