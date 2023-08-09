SPORT

Defenders Manchester United Want to Sign If Harry Maguire Leaves The Club

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

Manchester United are ready to let go of their former captain, and it was reported today that the Premier League giants had already accepted West Ham’s offer to sign the player. If he leaves, Manchester United are looking forward to signing one of these two players as Harry Maguire’s replacement.

1 Benjamin Pavard

The Bayern Munich defender is keen on the move to Manchester United, but there are no talks between the club and Bayern Munich. Due to his lack of playing time, Pavard believed a move to Manchester United would make him a world-class player again.

Jean Clair Todibo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are already in talks with OGC Nice to sign the defender after Juventus decided not to go ahead with signing him. The former Barcelona defender is an upgrade on Harry Maguire, who has been at Manchester United since 2019. The defender will love to play with Lisandro Martinez in the defense.

John316 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reasons Why Al Nassr May Win The ARCL Finals After Ronaldo Scored A Goal To Send Them To The Final

3 mins ago

MCI vs BUR: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff

36 mins ago

Video: James Named Chelsea New Captain

49 mins ago

Non-big six Clubs To Have Defeated Guardiola Home and Away In The EPL

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button