Defenders Manchester United Want to Sign If Harry Maguire Leaves The Club

Manchester United are ready to let go of their former captain, and it was reported today that the Premier League giants had already accepted West Ham’s offer to sign the player. If he leaves, Manchester United are looking forward to signing one of these two players as Harry Maguire’s replacement.

1 Benjamin Pavard

The Bayern Munich defender is keen on the move to Manchester United, but there are no talks between the club and Bayern Munich. Due to his lack of playing time, Pavard believed a move to Manchester United would make him a world-class player again.

2 Jean Clair Todibo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are already in talks with OGC Nice to sign the defender after Juventus decided not to go ahead with signing him. The former Barcelona defender is an upgrade on Harry Maguire, who has been at Manchester United since 2019. The defender will love to play with Lisandro Martinez in the defense.

John316 (

)