In a bid to reinforce their team ahead of the new season incoming, Manchester United have been getting some deals done while some are still stalling with the move of Andre Onana being one of them.

However, concerning the captaincy of the team which Harry Maguire has taken the band for some seasons now, the English defender has spoken on this in a recent post.

He made it known he and Erik Ten Hag have agreed to change of captaincy at the club and he will no longer be the team captain.

Many people have seen the reduced performances witnessed from the Leicester center-back as the reason for this and the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are among those on the favorite list as the next captain.

Maguire was signed from Leicester City in 2018 but since then he has most times being erroneous in his displays at the club and this has led to reduced trust in him by his fellow players and the club management.

Surdhiq (

)