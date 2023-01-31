Deals That Have Been Officially Completed So Far On Transfer Deadline Day

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Joao Cancelo completes loan move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich

German Giants, Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Manchester City left back, Joao Cancelo on temporary basis until the end of the campaign.

The Bavarians also have to option to make the move permanent for a whooping £70 million in the summer.

The Portugal international moved to the Citizens from Italian outfit, Juventus in 2019 & has featured in 154 games & won 4 sliverwares with the Manchester based outfit.

Tottenham confirm signing of 19-year-old starlet Jude Soonsup-Bell from Chelsea

Spurs have signed Jude Soonsup-Bell from Chelsea on a permanent basis, adding the youthful striker to their academy squad.

The highly-rated forward reportedly turned down a move to Pep Guardiola’s City in favour of the London based club and was the subject of interest from abroad.

Soonsup-Bell’s contract was set to expire at the end of this current campaign and it is reported that there is no transfer fee involved, but a sell-on clause has been included in the deal.

Newcastle United sign Harrison Ashby on permanent deal from West Ham United

The Magpies have finalised the signature of defender Harrison Ashby from David Moyes West Ham for an undisclosed fee.

The highly-rated defender has signed a long-term deal at St James’s Park and becomes Newcastle’s third acquisition of the winter window after the arrivals of Anthony Gordon & Garang Kuol.

Marquinhos Joins Norwich City on loan until the end of the season

The Gunners have announced that young winger, Marquinhos will spend the 2nd half of the campaign on loan with Championship outift, Norwich City.

The Brazil international heads to Carrow Road having played six games for the North Londoners since his summer transfer from Sao Paulo. The youthful talent also impressed at the academy level netting 4 goals & providing 2 assists for Mehmet Ali’s side.

Leeds United announces Diego Monteiro signing

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds have completed the deadline day signing of defender, Diogo Monteiro, who joins the Whites from Swiss Super League outfit Servette FC on Tuesday.

