Chelsea have been very busy this summer and have been focused on signing youngsters and signing a long term contract which keep them useful for the future project at the Stamford bridge.

The blues recently announced the signing of Axel Disasi in the early hours of Friday and the 25-year-old center back signed a six year contract keeping him at the club till the summer of 2029. With the Injury of Wesley Fofana, Disasi is likely to get his spot quickly in the blues defensive line up. According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are also closing in on deal for 2005 born gem Deivid Washington. The Brazilian striker would join the blues from Santos for a fee worth €15 million fixed plus €5 million add ons. Personal terms already agreed with the blues and part of the deal to include a loan deal to french side Strasbourg.

The blues under their new manager Mauricio Pochettino are not taking chances this summer due to their poor run of form last season making them lose the Champions League, Europa and Conference League spot.

Once the deal has been finalized with Santos, the blues would make Washington their second center forward signing this summer after the announcement of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal during the early weeks of the summer transfer window.

