As things stand, today is the last day for the winter transfer window and many football clubs would be vying for key players open to leaving their clubs.

We’ve seen in recent times how some of these deals play out and often it turns out positive.

Chelsea has been the busiest football team during this winter transfer window and they could be the first team to ever get a complete squad this season from transfers.

As such, they would try to sign Enzo Fernandez which should cost them more than £105 million. Should in case the deal doesn’t pull through then they could settle for Moises Caicedo, which should cost them lesser.

It is also understood that Arsenal is trying to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton which would cost them around £75 million or more. Even if they can’t sign him then they will be going for Chelsea’s talisman, Jorginho which should cost them around £12 million.

However, Chelsea may lose Hakim Ziyech who could be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain as a move between the player and the club is a possibility.

In as much as the transfer window wasn’t too fruitful for some teams, Chelsea is the biggest winner.

