Deadline Day Transfers That Were Completed In The Premier League Yesterday (Photos)

At the beginning of Deadline Day, the Premier League spent about €600 million on new players. According to Transfermarkt, that amount may rise to €800 million by Tuesday’s end.

Chelsea is once again the largest spender after spending roughly €300 million on players including Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix, and Enzo Fernandez.

1. Weston McKennie: Juventus to Leeds — LOAN with €33 million option 

2. Diogo Monteiro: Servette to Leeds: €1 million

3. Matias Vina: Roma to Bournemouth: €750k 

4. Bertrand Traore: Basaksehir to Aston Villa: Loan Return

5. Harrison Ashby: West Ham to Newcastle: €3.4m

 

6. Sasa Lukic: Torino to Fulham: €9m

7. Jorginho: Chelsea to Arsenal: €11.3m 

8. Illia Zabarnyi: Dynamo Kyiv to Bournemouth, €22.7m

9. Naouirou Ahamada: Stuttgart to Crystal Palace: €12m 

10. Felipe: Atletico Madrid to Nottingham Forest for €2.3m 

11. Albert Sambi Lokonga: Arsenal to Crystal Palace (LOAN)

12. Jonjo Shelvey: Newcastle to Nottingham Forest – Undisclosed

 

13. Hamad Junior Traore: Sassuolo to Bournemouth – LOAN with obligation to buy

 

14. Keylor Navas: PSG to Nottingham Forest – LOAN

 

15. Harry Souttar: Stoke to Leicester – €17m

 

16. Marcel Sabitzer: Bayern Munich to Manchester United – LOAN

17. Kamaldeen Sulemana: Rennes to Southampton – €25m

18. Cedric Soares: Arsenal to Fulham – LOAN

19. Enzo Fernandez: Benfica to Chelsea – €121m

20. Marquinhos: Arsenal to Norwich – LOAN

