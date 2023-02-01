DEADLINE DAY: Top deals that were completed on the final day of the transfer window.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The January transfer window has no doubt been a very busy one for many clubs.

However, the transfer window already shut its door.

This article will examine the deals that were completed on the final day of the transfer window.

Manchester United has signed Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on a loan deal.

Deadline Day, Manchester United made a late bid to loan midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich until the end of the season.

The Austrian international is not available for purchase.

Nottingham Forest has signed Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle United.

The new midfielder has signed a contract with the Club that will keep him there until the summer of 2025.

At The City Ground, Jonjo will wear number 6 for the foreseeable future.

Chelsea paid a British record transfer price to get Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

After a month of trying to sign the Argentina international, the Blues finally settled on a £105 million deal to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

He broke the record set by Manchester City’s £100 million purchase of Jack Grealish in 2021 as the most expensive transfer in Premier League history.

Cedric Soares will be joining Fulham on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 31-year-old Portugal international moves to Craven Cottage after a disappointing six months with Arsenal, where he saw minimal playing time due to Mikel Arteta’s presence.

Although a permanent deal was not reached, the Gunners will be relieved to not have to pay the player’s £100,000 weekly salary until the summer.

With 18 months remaining on his contract, Cedric presents another opportunity to recoup a sum at the close of the current campaign.

