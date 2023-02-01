DEADLINE DAY : Top Deals That Were Completed On The Final Day Of The Transfer Window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The January transfer window has no doubt been a very busy one for many clubs, who used the opportunity to strengthen their squad. However, with the transfer window already shut, it’s time to check out some of the too deals completed on the final day.

• Lokonga To Crystal Palace:

Crystal Palace completed the signing of Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga on the final day of the window. The player who has completed his medical will join Patrick Viera’s side on loan till June.

• Doherty To Atletico Madrid:

Tottenham’s Defender, Matt Doherty has completed a loan deal to the Spanish side, Atletico Madrid.

• Sabitzer To Manchester United:

In the wake of Christian Eriksen’s injury, Manchester United have completed the signing of Bayern Munich’s midfielder, Marcel Sabitzer. The player will join Manchester United on loan till the end of the season.

• Lukic To Fulham:

Sasa Lukic is now a Fulham player after he completed a permanent move to Fulham for €10m, including add-ons.

• Thorgan Hazard To PSV:

Borussia Dortmund’s Thorgan Hazard has now completed a loan move to PSV and has already completed his medical.

• Cedric Soares To Fulham:

Arsenal’s defender, Cedric Soares has now completed a loan move till the end of the season to Fulham.

• Bellerin To Sporting Lisbon:

Hector Bellerin has now completed a move to sporting Lisbon, having completed his medical earlier.

• Jorginho To Arsenal:

Jorginho is now an Arsenal player after completing a €10m plus add-ons deal from Chelsea.

• Navas To Nottingham Forest:

PSG’s goalie, Keylor Navas has completed a loan move till the end of the season to Nottingham Forest.

• Pedro Porro To Tottenham:

After a long saga of negotiations, Pedro Porro is now a Tottenham player permanently after signing a deal till June 2028.

• Shelvey To Nottingham Forest:

Jonjo Shelvey has now completed a move to Nottingham Forest.

• Enzo Fernandes To Chelsea:

After a long negotiation, Chelsea have finally gotten their man. Enzo Fernandes has joined Chelsea for €121 plus extra costs.

What do you think about these deals?

