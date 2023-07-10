De Gea And Onana’s Different Playstyle Explains Why Man UTD Should Not Have Allowed De Gea Leave

Manchester United would need to strengthen some weak links in the team if they want to compete effectively in the premier league and Champions league. Manchester United midfield can be said to be perfect, however, the team is lacking in teems of attack and defense. Last season, Man UTD’s poor defense and attack prevented them from winning several titles. David De Gea’s also contributed to Manchester United title woes, but his amazing performance shouldn’t be overlooked.

After 12 years at Manchester United, the legendary shot stopper has parted ways with The Red Devils, following the club’s decision to sign Onana. A lot of fans believe that Onana who is quite younger than De Gea would be a big upgrade, however, both goal keepers stats shows that they have different playstyles that would have contributed greatly to the success of the team, hence David De Gea shouldn’t have been sold.

David De Gea is obviously a better shot stopper than Onana, he is also really good at making use of his feet to stop shots. However, he lacks some attributes which Manchester United fans have complained about for quite a while. One major problem De Gea has is his inability to give excellent crosses, and come out of his goal post when he is needed. Onana on the other hand is the opposite of De Gea. The cameroonian goalkeeper is more involved with his other teammates during a match, and also comes out of his goal post to start up a counter attack.

These different playstyles would have been utilised by Erik Ten Hag in different matches. For a match which would need counter attack to break the opposition defense, Onana would be utilised, while a match which would need great and decent saves, David De Gea would have been utilised.

However, with the departure of De Gea, Manchester United would no longer be opportuned to benefit from the different attributes of both players.

