De Gea, Alisson, Neuer: 8 Top Goalkeepers and the Clubs They Have Conceded Most Goals Against

Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea has been playing for the Red Devils since Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season at the club, meaning that he has played a lot of games against local rivals, Manchester City. Since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, the Red Devils have struggled to catch up with Manchester City.

This has seen David De Gea concede 51 goals in total against the Noisy Neighbors. Last season, Pep Guardiola’s side beat the Red Devils twice, conceding six goals in the process. This season, he has conceded a total of seven goals against Manchester City (6-3 at the Etihad Stadium and 2-1 at Old Trafford)

Manuel Neuer has conceded 46 goals against Borussia Dortmund. The Bayern Munich legend has been playing for the German Bundesliga giants for a long time and has come up against their main rivals, Borussia Dortmund on numerous occasions.

Barcelona goalkeeper, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, has conceded the most goals of his career against Bayern Munich. The German star has been at the receiving end of some big defeats to Bayern Munich. Both sides were drawn against each other in the Champions League group stages this season. He conceded two goals in the first leg before conceding three more in the second leg.

The team Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has conceded the most goals against is Barcelona while for Ederson Moraes of Manchester City, it is Liverpool. The Brazilian shot-stopper has conceded 20 goals against Liverpool so far while Courtois has conceded 38 goals against Real Madrid.

Alisson Becker has been an instrumental signing for Liverpool ever since he joined the Merseyside club from AS Roma. However, one team he has struggled against since joining the club is Manchester City. The Brazilian shot-stopper has conceded 19 goals in total against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Below is the full details of the clubs those eight goalkeepers have conceded the most goals against:

