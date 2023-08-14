De Bruyne Sidelined with Hamstring Injury As Manchester City Prepare For UEFA Super Cup Clash

In a blow to Manchester City’s preparations for the UEFA Super Cup showdown against Seville, star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been forced to miss out due to a recurring hamstring injury. The absence of the 32-year-old Belgium international was evident as his name was conspicuously absent from the 22-man squad list released on Monday afternoon.

De Bruyne’s injury setback occurred during the team’s 3-0 Premier League victory against Burnley, where he limped off the field. This unfortunate incident revives memories of last season’s Champions League final when De Bruyne’s early withdrawal was prompted by a similar issue. City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the midfielder’s unavailability for “a few weeks,” leaving fans anxious about the severity of the damage.

The absence of De Bruyne adds to City’s worries, as fellow midfielder Bernardo Silva was also missing from the squad list, having been part of the matchday squad at Burnley. Furthermore, central defender Ruben Dias was not included due to concussion protocols, after he sat out the opening league fixture.

However, City fans can take solace in the inclusion of some key names in the squad. Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish, who were unused substitutes at Turf Moor, have made the cut. Additionally, versatile defender John Stones, who missed the Burnley clash due to injury, is set to play a part.

The Manchester City squad for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Seville includes a mix of experienced players and emerging talents, showcasing the team’s depth. With the likes of Kyle Walker, Erling Haaland, and Aymeric Laporte in the mix, Guardiola will be aiming to secure another piece of silverware for the club.

Check out the full squad list for the UEFA Super Cup game below:

Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Rodrigo, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Julian Alvarez, Sergio Gomez, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji, Ederson, Maximo Perrone, Scott Carson, Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, James McAtee.

Giddiwrite (

)