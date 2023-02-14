David Promise: Nigeria’s U23 Striker Joins Estonian Clubside Nõmme Kalju FC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Estonian topflight league giants, Nõmme Kalju FC has completed the signing of Nigeria’s U23 Striker, Promise David from Maltese Premier League side Siren FC on a three year deal.

Born on Jul 3, 2001, 21-year-old Promise David started his professional career with Canadian outfit TFC Academy from where he moved to team up with, Vaughan Azzurri in 2015.

After as stint in Canada with, Vaughan Azzurri, Promised David teamed up with Crotian based outfit,NK Trnje Zagreb in 2017 on a free transfer.

In search of new experience, Promised David signed up the dotted lines for USA USL campaigners, FC Tulsa, where he shone like a million stars.

Promising David left the USA to pinch tent with Maltese Premier League side,Valletta in 2022 from where he moved on a free transfer to FC Sirens.

David was part of the U-23 team that progressed to the final round of the U-23 AFCON Qualifiers, after eliminating Tanzania’s U-23 Taifa Stars.

He was part of the first leg that ended in a barren draw in Der es Salaam, capital of Tanzania.

Promise David has been nicknamed ‘BAT’ by fans and admirers of his club, because of his exploits for the team.

