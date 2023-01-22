SPORT

David Moyes has communicated his decision to fire Lampard to the club board.

The manager of West Ham, David Moyes, has expressed his desire to the board of directors of Everton to maintain Frank Lampard’s position as head coach at Goodison Park.

 

Moyes made the appeal after West Ham beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday in a match that was part of the Premier League.

After Everton’s most recent loss, which was against West Ham, Lampard’s position as manager of the club looks to be in danger of being terminated.

On the table of teams presently competing in the Premier League, Everton can be found at the 19th spot.

Moyes expressed his desire for Everton to continue working with Frank during their post-match news conference, saying, “I genuinely hope Everton stays with Frank.”

“From the occasions that I have met him and the chats that I have had with him, he is a wonderful bloke.”

 

“I have had outstanding support from the board, and the fact that they even bought Danny Ings demonstrates how eager they are to assist in any way they can.”

