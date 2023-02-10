David Datro Fofana Seen Training With The Chelsea Squad Yesterday.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Chelsea squad took hard to training yesterday to prepare for their game against Westham United, and new signing David Datro Fofana was seen training with the rest of his teammates.

See the photo of David Datro Fofana training with the Chelsea squad below.

Just as you can see in the above photo, David Datro Fofana can be seen training with the squad as the Blues squad prepare to take on Westham United this Saturday at the London stadium in East London.

David Datro Fofana was all smiles as he hugged with fellow Janie signing Benoit Badiashile, and they both appeared to be in a good shape before the game versus Westham United this weekend.

The game between Chelsea and Westham United this weekend will be played at the London stadium, and it will kick off by exactly 1:30 Pm Nigerian Time.

