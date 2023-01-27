SPORT

David Alaba And Tchouameni spotted in the stands watching Real Madrid vs Atletico Copa del Rey game.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid came from a goal down to beat their city rivals, Atletico Madrid 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday night.

Atletico Madrid took an early lead in the 19th minute through Real Madrid former attacker, Alvaro Morata before substitute, Rodrygo equalised 10 minutes after coming on to send the game into halftime.

Real Madrid then scored twice through Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in the extra time to book their place in the Semifinals of this Season’s Copa del Rey.

However, Real Madrid duo, David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni who were missing from Real Madrid squad list to take on Atletico Madrid, were both spotted in the Stands at the Santiago Bernabeu during the game showing their support for Real Madrid and their teammates.

Having joined Barcelona, Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao in the Semifinals of this Season’s Copa del Rey tournament, Real Madrid will now shift their focus to this Sunday La Liga game against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

How Real Madrid captain, Benzema showed respect to Atletico Madrid before kickoff on Thursday night.

1 hour ago

Chelsea’s next four Premier league games in February and why they might not win it all

2 hours ago

What Some Fans Are Saying About Ten Hag After Ajax’s Coach Schreuder Was Sacked

2 hours ago

Why Edouardo Camavinga Is Trending After Real Madrid’s 3-1 Win Over Atletico

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button