David Alaba And Tchouameni spotted in the stands watching Real Madrid vs Atletico Copa del Rey game.

Real Madrid came from a goal down to beat their city rivals, Atletico Madrid 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday night.

Atletico Madrid took an early lead in the 19th minute through Real Madrid former attacker, Alvaro Morata before substitute, Rodrygo equalised 10 minutes after coming on to send the game into halftime.

Real Madrid then scored twice through Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in the extra time to book their place in the Semifinals of this Season’s Copa del Rey.

However, Real Madrid duo, David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni who were missing from Real Madrid squad list to take on Atletico Madrid, were both spotted in the Stands at the Santiago Bernabeu during the game showing their support for Real Madrid and their teammates.

Having joined Barcelona, Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao in the Semifinals of this Season’s Copa del Rey tournament, Real Madrid will now shift their focus to this Sunday La Liga game against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

