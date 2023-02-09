SPORT

Date, Venue, And Time For Chelsea’s Next Premier League Game.

After playing out a goalless draw against Fulham FC last time out at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend, and in this article I will tell you everything about Chelsea’s next game.

Chelsea’s next Premier League game will.be against London rivals Westham United, and the following are everything you need to know about the game.

DATE: Chelsea’s next game against Westham United will be played this Saturday, the 11th day of Frebruary, 2023.

VENUE: The game between Chelsea and Westham United on Saturday will be played at the London stadium which is the official home stadium of Chelsea Football Club.

TIME: Westham United Versus Chelsea on Saturday at the London stadium will kick off by exactly 1:30 Pm, Nigerian Time.

Who do you think will take the day between Chelsea and Westham United on Saturday? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

