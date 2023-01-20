Dani Alves Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a local nightclub, police in Barcelona arrested Brazilian international Dani Alves and took him to court for questioning.

The footballer admitted that the alleged sex crime took place late last month at Sutton’s well-known city nightclub.

He then said, “I don’t know her name, I don’t know who she is, and I’ve never seen her before.”

The former Barcelona defender, who is now playing for Club Universidad Nacional also known as UNAM Pumas in Mexico, was arrested today and taken to a police station in the Les Corts neighbourhood to give a statement.

According to reports, the 39-year-old, who became the oldest Brazilian to play in a FIFA World Cup last month, had his police interview arranged by lawyers.

He was arrested after making a statement to the police.

The footballer and the woman have not yet been deposed in court, according to a spokesman for the investigating magistrate.

Charisa (

)