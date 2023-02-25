SPORT

DAM 0:3 ALN: Ronaldo’s Second Hattrick For Al Nassr Justifies Why The Saudi League Is Uncompetitive

Al Nassr maintained their winning run in the Saudi Pro League today when they travelled to face Damac FC at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium. The Visiting side had an incredible performance in the game as they convincingly defeated Damac FC 3-0 thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s hattrick.

The man of the moment Cristiano Ronaldo made another appearance for Al Nassr in today’s match as he performed impressively against Damac FC. The Portuguese International netted his second hattrick in his last three matches for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League this season. The 38-year-old was indeed a great threat to the Damac’s defense line in the game as he did quite well to convert most of the goalscoring opportunities created for him by his teammates.

Well, I believe him scoring his second hattrick in his last three games for Al Nassr justifies why the Saudi Pro League is heavily uncompetitive. Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be having it very easy in the competition as he is now scoring goals for fun for Al Nassr. The 38-year-old hasn’t been given enough competition in the league as the opposition’s defenses seem too weak to handle his quality. Cristiano Ronaldo will keep scoring lots of goals as long as he plays in this heavily uncompetitive competition.

