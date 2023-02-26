DAM 0-3 ANS:Best Players For Al Nassr In Their Comfortable Away Win That Moved Them To Top Of Table

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Saudi Professional Football League giant, Al Nassr were in action yesterday in their 18th league game of the current campaign away from home against 7th place Damac at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium.

The visitor of the night were at the commanding end as they emerged as the brilliant side of the game, where they outshined and outplayed the host with a convincing three nil victory that moved them back to the top of the table.

Al Nassr in the game scored all three goals in the first half courtesy of a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo which were enough to separate the two sides at full time.

Here are three best players for Al Nassr in the thrilling encounter:

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese talisman and Real Madrid legend was the hero and saviour of the night as he scored a hat-trick which got him directly involved in all three goals scored by his team.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the game was a big threat for the host in the opposition box in the whole 90 minutes duration of the game, where he used his vast experience to create a couple of chances which were instrumental in the remarkable victory.

Sultan Al Ghannam

The Saudi Arabian defender was solid for his team at the heart of the defence line where he made some dangerous and decisive clearances to deny the host some clear cut chances that could have been converted into goals, thereby played prominent role in the well deserved victory complemented with a clean sheet.

He was also at top notch with his pace in getting the ball advanced upfront thereby bagged a brilliant assist for his team’s second goal of the night.

Ayman Yahya

The Saudi Arabian young midfield maestro was superb and spectacular for the visitor at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the offensive role, thereby helped immensely in getting the ball advanced upfront which as such got him directly involved in one of the three goals scored courtesy of a brilliant assist for his team’s third goal of the night.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)