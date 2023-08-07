DAL 4-4 INT(Pen 4-5): Messi’s Displays In The MLS Suggests He Might Easily Win A 8th Ballon D’or

With the 2023 Ballon D’or set to take place on October 29, 2023 the nominees for the award will be announced on September 6, 2023. And for the second time in the history, the award will be awarded based on the results of the season instead of the calendar year. This is the period from August 1, 2022 to July 31, 2023.

With this in mind, many football fans have claimed that Manchester City’s Erling Haaland deserves to be named the winner of the award following the incredible season he enjoyed last campaign.

But, as impressive as the Norwegian was last season, Lionel Messi, the 7 times winner of the award appears to be the front runner and will likely add another one to take his tally to 8.

While Haaland won the treble with City, Messi won the FIFA World Cup and the League and Cup with PSG within the time frame of the award. As a matter of fact, he had more goal contributions than Haaland, 67 to 66.

But because the season ended after the World Cup and to many people, Haaland exploits was fresh in their memory and they felt he deserved to win it more.

Now that Messi has moved to the MLS in the US, he now has the whole world watching him closely and he has been consistently giving them an excellent show. In just 4 matches for his new club, Inter Miami, the Argentine has scored 7 goals, made 1 assist and was named Man of The Match in all of those matches.

Although, these displays for Inter Miami will not count in what would be looked at when deciding who should win the award, the fact that Messi is in the United States and performing at an incredibly high level means this might be very easy for him to win.

The hype he is building up in the Major League Soccer is going to be so great no one will remember what Haaland did last season. And besides, going by their performances last season, Messi edges him purely on the fact that he had more goal contributions and did in fact win the World Cup in grand style.

