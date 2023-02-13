Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto reveals he is homosexual

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Czech Republic and Sparta Prague midfielder, Jakub Jankto speaks out on his sexuality on Monday his Instagram page.

The top European player made this statement his Instagram page and he has gotten a lot of criticism from fans all over the world.

It’s indeed a bold step to reveal such thing on social media because it is a taboo in many parts of the world and also a taboo in Christianity.

Jakub Jankto is indeed a very courageous player and this statement he made today might bring him a lot of hate from people but it doesn’t change the fact that he publicly made it know.

Homosexual act is not a crime in many foreign countries and Jakub Jankto is currently the footballer who has revealed he is a gay on social media.

The Czech Republic star is now free from hiding his sexuality, he can proudly move around now as a gay.

We wish him the very best as he furthers his playing career in Europe.

Chigosky12 (

)