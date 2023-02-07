Current Spanish La Liga Table & Review After Yesterday’s Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rayo Vallecano 2-0 Almeria: Rayo Vallecano continues to defy expectations in La Liga, moving into the top five after a 2-0 win over Almeria at the Estadio de Vallecas.

High-flying Rayo started brightly in Madrid, with visiting goalkeeper Fernando Martinez forced to tip Isi Palazon’s dipping effort over the top of the bar early on.

None of the previous five meetings between the two sides had produced more than two goals, but Andoni Iraola’s side looked eager to change that and believed they had broken the deadlock in the 22nd minute, only for referee Cesar Soto Grado to rule out Palazon’s close-range strike due to the Rayo winger straying marginally offside in the build-up.

Rodrigo Ely accidentally put an inswinging Rayo corner into his own net for the hosts, who haven’t won at home since their illustrious victory over the reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid at the beginning of November. The hosts should have doubled their lead on the stroke of the hour mark with the momentum now in their favor, but Andres Martin fluffed his lines and shot straight at a grateful Martinez with the goal at his mercy.

The Almeria goalie couldn’t stop the majority of fans inside the stadium from celebrating three minutes later, though. Within a minute of entering the game as a second-half substitute, Alvaro Garcia skillfully converted Palazon’s defense-splitting pass to give Rayo a well-deserved victory.

The Spanish La Liga Table:

