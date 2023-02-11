Current Spanish La Liga Table & Review After Cadiz Versus Girona Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cadiz are undefeated in eight La Liga home matches for the first time since 1992, thanks to a 2-0 victory over Girona, which lifted them out of the relegation zone and into 15th place.

Girona recorded their first clean sheet of the La Liga season last weekend with a 1-0 win over Valencia, but their hopes of another shutout were crushed within six minutes. Brian Ocampo lifted the ball to the back post after evading a couple of visiting defenders with some dazzling footwork, where it eventually fell to January arrival Gonzalo Escalante. He scored for the second game in a row in his new club’s colors, thanks to a deflection.

Iza Carcelen’s driven shot from distance forced Paulo Gazzaniga to deflect the ball around the post as Cadiz went in search of a second goal, knowing that sitting back to defend would not help them.

Sergi Guardiola, who recently joined on loan from Real Valladolid, could only direct his right-foot shot into the sidenetting from the ensuing corner. Guardiola didn’t succeed in hitting the goal, but he didn’t have to wait long to score for Cadiz. Theo Bongonda set him up, and Guardiola shot the ball into the bottom corner at the 34th minute mark.

With the visitors unable to provide much of an attacking threat, the hosts cruised to three important points and consecutive home clean sheets. Girona is still in 11th place and has only won one of their ten away league games this season.

The Spanish La Liga Table:

GCGentleOfficial (

)