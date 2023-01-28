Current Spanish La Liga Table & Review After Cadiz Beat Real Mallorca 2-0

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cadiz advanced in their relegation battle by defeating Real Mallorca 2-0 at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza.

Cadiz has an impressive home record in La Liga this season, going undefeated in their last six games (W2, D4). Los Piratas appeared eager to continue their winning streak, nearly scoring just five minutes into the game. Predrag Rajkovic was called upon to save Alvaro Negredo’s header from an enticing Alfonso Espino cross.

However, Mallorca’s resistance was short-lived, as Cadiz took the lead moments later. Negredo was denied a goal, but he was instrumental in the opening goal as he squared the ball to Theo Bongonda, who calmly placed his effort beyond.

Los Bermellones’ situation worsened when VAR determined that a defender’s arm had blocked Anthony Lozano’s header and gave the hosts a penalty. The player who stepped up was Alex Fernandez, who then calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to double his team’s lead as halftime approached.

Just before the hour mark, Tino Kadewere had a golden opportunity to score but was stopped by an outstanding save from Jeremias Ledesma. Real Mallorca was desperate to avoid suffering their third straight league defeat without scoring.

Prior to this match, no team had given up more goals in the final 15 minutes of La Liga games than Cadiz, but that wasn’t the case in this one as the hosts held on to win.

