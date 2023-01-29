Current Spanish La Liga Table And Reviews After Yesterday’s Matches

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Getafe 0-1 Real Betis: Only a goal difference separates Real Betis from the top four in La Liga after their substantial 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Sevilla 3-0 Elche: Sevilla won only their fifth game of the 2022–23 La Liga season, a 3-0 victory over ten-man Elche at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Girona 0-1 Barcelona: Barcelona has now gone 13 games unbeaten in all competitions after defeating Girona 1-0 in a hard-fought Catalan derby.

Winners of the recent Supercopa, Barcelona had already had a great start to 2023, winning all seven of their games since the turn of the year to extend their lead at the top of LaLiga.

In turn, they exuded confidence in the early stages of this Catalan derby, though Girona demonstrated why they have been difficult to beat here recently. Surprisingly, they boldly sent men forward with nothing to lose, though Barcelona quickly asserted their trademark dominance over the contest.

The Spanish La Liga Table:

GCGentleOfficial (

)