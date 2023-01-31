Current Spanish La Liga Table And Review After Yesterday’s Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rayo Vallecano beat Villarreal 1-0 in the 70th minute to end a run of seven straight head-to-head defeats at Estadio de la Ceramica, moving up two places to seventh in La Liga, while the hosts missed out on a win that would’ve moved them up to fourth.

The hosts created the only meaningful chance of the first half when Alex Baena put Yeremy Pino through, but the 20-year-old flashed his shot across Stole Dimitrievski’s goal when he should have at the very least hit the target. On 18 minutes, Yeremy provided an inviting cross for Gerard Moreno, only for the striker’s header to drift over.

At this point, Villarreal was the only team creating big chances, as Baena’s dipping 20-yard strike was pushed away by Dimitrievski at full stretch, before the North Macedonia international reacted well to deny Etienne Capoue on the follow-up. Samuel Chukwueze was the next to come close, curling past the far post after a dizzying passing move.

An Alberto Moreno piledriver brushed the top of the bar shortly after the break before Iraola made the first changes on 63 minutes, with Pep Chavarria and Unai Lopez replacing Andres Martin and Ciss, and Rayo unexpectedly took the lead not long after.

Oscar Trejo delivered a fantastic pass around the corner for Camello to race clear of a dozing Villarreal backline before sidefooting past Jorgensen from a tight angle, though the Denmark youth international’s positioning and failure to get more on the shot will have raised eyebrows.

Villarreal attempted to respond, but despite possessing more than 60% of the ball, they were unable to break down the visitors, with Gerard Moreno fluffing his lines during the first of nine minutes of added time as Rayo held on for a huge win that moves them within two points of the European places.

