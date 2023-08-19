Current Serie A Table & Match Review Ahead Of Today’s Matches

Napoli Vs Frosinone

As they kick off their campaign to defend their Scudetto title, the current champions Napoli will begin the 2023-24 Serie A season with a match against newly-promoted Frosinone.

Last season, winning the Scudetto for the first time since 1990 brought a mix of relief and joy to the city of Naples, which is known for having only one football club. Napoli, with an exceptional team, secured the top spot in Serie A with five games remaining.

Although they started the 2022-23 season strongly, they faced some difficulties in the spring. However, their outstanding players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in the league, and Victor Osimhen, who became the top scorer (Capocannoniere) with 26 goals in Serie A, were rightfully recognized for their brilliance. As a result, Napoli left behind teams like Lazio and other major clubs in Italian football.

Inter Milan Vs Monza

After their disappointing loss in the Champions League final two months ago, Inter Milan is now getting ready to compete again this Saturday evening. Their first match is against Monza, and it will take place at San Siro stadium.

Inter is starting a new Serie A season, hoping to do better than their inconsistent performance in the previous 2022-23 campaign. Despite the ups and downs, they managed to win two trophies and came very close to achieving glory in Europe.

Despite losing no fewer than 12 times in Serie A last season, Inter excelled in knockout competitions; retaining the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana before coming within a whisker of winning the Champions League for the first time since 2010.

Simone Inzaghi’s team had successful victories against Milan in both the Supercoppa and Champions League semi-finals. However, their memorable year came to a disappointing end with a bitter defeat to Manchester City in Istanbul.

Since the summer break, Inter has said goodbye to several key players from their European campaign. Andre Onana, Marcelo Brozovic, Edin Dzeko, Romelu Lukaku, and Samir Handanovic, the veteran goalkeeper and club captain, have all left for new opportunities.

On the other hand, Inter has also welcomed new talents such as Davide Frattesi, Marcus Thuram, Marko Arnautovic, and Carlos Augusto, the former Monza wing-back. With these fresh faces, Inzaghi now has more options to consider for the upcoming Serie A opener against their Lombardy neighbors this weekend at San Siro.

