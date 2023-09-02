Current Serie A Table & Match Review Ahead Of Today Match

Napoli Vs Lazio

The top two teams from last season will face off at Stadio Maradona this Saturday when Napoli, the reigning Serie A champions, hosts Lazio, the runners-up for the 2022-23 season.

Lazio is currently looking to secure their first points of the new season, while Napoli has had an excellent start to their title defense, winning their first two matches and scoring five goals in total.

After winning the title with a strong lead of 16 points over Lazio last season, Napoli is off to a promising start this year. They are currently leading their Roman rivals by six points in the early Serie A standings, thanks to their perfect record.

Their leading goal scorer from last season, Victor Osimhen, is determined to defend his title as the Capocannoniere. He scored a penalty in the first half and had a brace in the opening-day win over Frosinone, contributing to Napoli’s 2-0 victory over Sassuolo.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo, the captain who played a key role in last season’s success, also found the back of the net after the halftime break against Reggio Emilia. The home team was reduced to 10 men after just 51 minutes, making the win even more comfortable for Napoli.

Under new manager Rudi Garcia, Napoli is focused on maintaining continuity and replicating their first Scudetto win in 33 years. Although they missed out on signing Gabri Veiga, they managed to reinforce their talented squad with the arrival of Jesper Lindstrom from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Napoli’s impressive goal tally so far, combined with their ability to limit their opponents’ shots on target, demonstrates Garcia’s potential to follow in the footsteps of another successful former Roma coach, Luciano Spalletti. This gives Napoli fans hope for a successful season in the region of Campania.

Lazio’s chances of winning consecutive league games in Naples haven’t been good since way back in 1937. This doesn’t bode well for current coach Maurizio Sarri as he returns to his former club.

In their first two matches this season, Lazio has been defeated, which is not a common occurrence for the team with such a successful history in Serie A. If they fail to get at least a point against the champions in their next match, it would be the first time in their history that they lose all three opening games of a season.

