Current Serie A Table & Match Review After Yesterday’s Game As Napoli Win 2-0

Napoli 2-0 Sassuolo

In his first game at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Rudi Garcia led Napoli to a 2-0 victory over Sassuolo in the Serie A league, marking their sixth unbeaten game in a row.

Despite struggling to score in the first half of their past eight home games, Napoli brought their A game against Sassuolo. Giacomo Raspadori nearly scored within the first minute, latching onto Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s cross and hitting the post. The team’s determined play paid off when Daniel Boloca, playing in his first full game, drew a foul from Matteo Politano in the box. Victor Osimhen successfully scored from the resulting penalty, marking his 100th career club goal.

Sassuolo showed a positive response in the match, although they had some difficulty breaking out of their own half. The cooling break came as a relief for them. After the break, Alessio Dionisi’s team came out stronger and had a better impact on the game. Both goalkeepers had to work hard, with Zambo Anguissa and Ruan Tressoldi coming close to scoring from corners.

However, the visitors’ hopes were dashed soon after the break when Maxime Lopez was sent off for dissent. There was a momentary relief for the visitors when Raspadori missed a penalty, but it didn’t last long. Just three minutes after coming off the bench, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia passed the ball to Di Lorenzo, who scored a clinical finish.

Even though Osimhen seemed frustrated that he couldn’t score another brace, Napoli comfortably secured the three points as they aim to defend their Scudetto title from last season. On the other hand, Sassuolo continues to struggle, losing both of their Serie A matches this season and failing to win any of their last eight league games since April.

Napoli had an easier time in the second half because Maxime Lopez from Sassuolo was given a red card for expressing disagreement. Shortly after that, Sassuolo made a mistake and gave away an easy penalty, but Raspadori missed the shot.

When Khvicha Kvaratskhelia came into the game, it helped Napoli even more and led to a second goal. Kvaratskhelia set up Di Lorenzo, who scored with a precise move.

After winning their second match, Napoli now sits in second place, just behind AC Milan based on goal difference. On the other hand, Sassuolo has yet to score in Serie A this season and remains at the bottom of the table. They are also missing Domenico Berardi, who is rumored to be leaving the team.

Serie A Table

